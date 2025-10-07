‘Sanitary staff will be replaced if they stay off work’, warns Chennai corporation contract firm

CHENNAI: Delhi MSW Solutions Limited, which was contracted for carrying out solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones of the city corporation, has warned that they would have to replace the sanitary workers if they continue to keep away from work.

The firm said of the 821 workers, 421 are working at present and 400 have not reported despite receiving appointment letters. The submission was made before a division bench of justices MS Ramesh and R Sakthivel when the appeal filed by the workers union -Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam - against a single judge’s order upholding the decision to outsource solid waste management in Thriu Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram zones came up for hearing on Monday.

Filing a counter-affidavit of the company, senior counsel Vijay Narayan submitted that Delhi MSW Solutions issued appointment orders to 1,770 workers and 821 sanitary workers belonging to the self help groups against the total requirement of 3,809 workers.

Stating that the firm is ready to absorb and provide appointment letters to all other sanitary workers from the SHGs who have not reported for duty, the counsel said yet, it may have to hire other workers if they continue to be absent for work. However, the counsel for the appellant objected to the submission saying it was nothing but intimidatory tactics.

The bench adjourned the hearing to October 27.