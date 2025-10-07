The power and prejudice of pink

Much like Barbie in the film, women in real life undergo a long and layered journey to reclaim pink from its imposed meanings. Suneha says, “There is no set timeline. We can’t ascertain that after a certain age, a woman will like or love pink. Each person’s journey depends on how they heal themselves and also on how they heal in their relationships.” This is echoed in a recent meme trend on social media, framed by the template: ‘He healed me so much, I’m starting to like pink again.’



But Suneha clarifies that relationships don’t just mean romantic ones. “Friendships, family, and their immediate inner circles also matter,” she says, adding that, together, all of it makes a mark on a woman and helps her reconcile with her femininity. She believes that healing helps women to build the confidence to be vulnerable, without it seeming as a weakness.



After long journeys of struggle and healing, many women share how pink has reentered their lives — this time by choice. Prajakta says she has let pink sneak in everywhere, from pastel pink bedsheets, dusty rose nail polish, a bright pink kurti, to pink stationery. Akchayaa says pink found a significant place in her wedding decor, let alone her wardrobe. Ranya, meanwhile, reports that she still gets comments for wearing a pair of hot pink pants, but she wears it nevertheless, alongside a pink tote bag and pink accessories. “Now every time I see the colour pink it gets me all excited and giddy and it also somehow heals the young girl in me,” she says.

Men and people from the queer community also confess to letting pink enter their lives now. Gangadharan recently put up pink lights in his house, but it wasn’t an easy choice to make. “I hate that I had to be sceptical about the decision because not everyone will approve of it,” he says. Niro says choosing pink for themselves is now a “bold and political statement.” It can be found in their accessories, clothes, and paintings too. “I think that it is only those people who are insecure about their own gender identity that put labels on who can wear something and who cannot; and it is them who continue to propagate it to the masses. I honestly just feel sorry for them because they haven’t explored those choices,” Niro concludes.