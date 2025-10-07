This coach is taking chess champs head-on

When it comes to chess in India, the legacy of the game in Chennai is built on the history of the clubs, and its continued guidance to budding talents, who go on to become world champions or Grandmasters. They conduct ‘Open’ Chess tournaments for enthusiasts to play against players of all age groups.

One such academy — Mount Chess Academy — which is run by V Ravichandran and Yamuna Ravichandran, has continuously provided personalised coaching, in addition to conducting tournaments. It hosted the MS Venkataraman Memorial International Rating Chess tournament at New Prince Shri Bhavani College of Engineering and Technology, in which Prasannaa S clinched the title with 7.5 points. The FIDE master remained unscathed, scoring seven wins in a row before drawing in the final round. "Winning the tournament organised by Mount Chess Academy, especially the one conducted under the guidance of Ravichandran sir, was a memorable achievement. It helped me demonstrate form, showcased my preparation, and also demonstrated my psychological resilience," said an elated Prasannaa.