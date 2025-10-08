18 held for hosting drug party at hotel in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police on Monday arrested 18 people on charges of organising a drugs party at a star hotel in Kilpauk. Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Narcotics Intelligence Unit raided specific rooms in the hotel and found the group consuming narcotic substances.

Police seized 4.3g of ganja, three cars, two two-wheelers, and 18 mobile phones from the spot.

According to police sources, preliminary inquiries revealed that the group had initially gathered at a private pub on Sunday, where they consumed alcohol, ganja and methamphetamine outside the premises before moving to the hotel to continue the party.

The participants, who are employed in various professions, had been setting aside a portion of their monthly income to fund such gatherings and coordinated them through a dedicated WhatsApp group, sources said.

The hotel manager, who allegedly facilitated the room bookings, was also arrested. All 18 were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and

Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and later released on bail by the Egmore court, police added.