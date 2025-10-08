A sweet beginning on ECR

What began in 1948 as a humble sweet shop has now unwrapped a new chapter of indulgence — just in time for the festive season. With Deepavali around the corner, Sri Krishna Sweets has gifted Chennai its largest-ever outlet on East Coast Road, blending nostalgia with newness. The space pairs its signature sweets and savouries with a full-fledged restaurant experience, offering customers not just a taste of tradition, but a warm, contemporary space to celebrate sweetness in all its forms.
“We realised that our existing outlets, though beloved, didn’t give us enough space to showcase everything we offer,” says SKS Sneha, executive director of Sri Krishna Sweets. “We have almost 200 varieties of sweets and savouries. Once we began putting together the pieces of the puzzle, it automatically became a very large branch. Our offerings kind of took us in that direction.”
The ECR branch is also home to the brand’s first large-format restaurant model. “We wanted to make the experience as seamless as possible,” she explains. “We didn’t want to create a big demarcation between the restaurant and the sweet shop. The layout ensures that both experiences complement each other.”
The 200-seater dining area flows effortlessly into the sweet shop, allowing visitors to enjoy both experiences without disruption. The outlet is notable for its variety: nearly 150 sweets, 80 savouries, and a curated restaurant menu, making it one of the brand’s most extensive selections yet. Sneha notes, “What my father and grandfather have ingrained in us is to stay true to quality and the intent behind the product. For the sake of innovation, we never compromise on quality. We don’t use premixes or artificial flavours. Even when we make something new, like chocolates, we ensure we choose the best ingredients and stay authentic to the product.”
Sri Krishna Sweets has also curated special Deepavali offerings. The ‘Reunion Bag’ is packed with a variety of sweets, snacks, and condiments perfect for those travelling or meeting family and friends. The ‘Pandigai Petti’ offers a fun, bite-sized take on traditional savouries, ideal for casual celebrations or sharing with loved ones. Meanwhile, the classic ‘Deepavali Bakshanam’ is designed for the puja morning, containing prasadams and shloka book. Beyond these, the brand also offers flower-and-sweet bouquet boxes and other festive gift hampers, making it easy for patrons to celebrate thoughtfully and beautifully.
“As a family, we’re grateful for the decades of support our patrons have shown,” Sneha adds. “This year, we hope to be part of your celebrations once again — making every Deepavali moment a little sweeter.”