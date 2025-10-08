A sweet beginning on ECR

What began in 1948 as a humble sweet shop has now unwrapped a new chapter of indulgence — just in time for the festive season. With Deepavali around the corner, Sri Krishna Sweets has gifted Chennai its largest-ever outlet on East Coast Road, blending nostalgia with newness. The space pairs its signature sweets and savouries with a full-fledged restaurant experience, offering customers not just a taste of tradition, but a warm, contemporary space to celebrate sweetness in all its forms.

“We realised that our existing outlets, though beloved, didn’t give us enough space to showcase everything we offer,” says SKS Sneha, executive director of Sri Krishna Sweets. “We have almost 200 varieties of sweets and savouries. Once we began putting together the pieces of the puzzle, it automatically became a very large branch. Our offerings kind of took us in that direction.”