Global brews with local twists

It was a not-so-hot, windy Tuesday morning. Inhaling the petrichor, I drive on traffic-free roads to Abhiramapuram. The familiar whir of the grinder, the comforting aroma of freshly roasted beans, and the quiet conversations in the corner guided me into Starbucks India’s new experiential store here. This space promises to be more than a coffee stop. It is a store where the city’s vibrant culture meets the brand’s global coffee craftsmanship.

Capturing a fragment of our culinary imagination, a glass of Tamarind Shikanji Cold Brew welcomes me. At first, one might dismiss it, but with the perfect balance of tanginess and rawness, when the coffee note hits later, one might crave another sip.

“We are able to deliver different flavours to customers because we buy coffee beans from different geographies, almost 40 countries around the world,” says Vibhor Mishra, coffee ambassador - Starbucks China and Asia Pacific and regional director - operations, Starbucks India.