A whimsy world of wonder

“It took me three months to conceive and to complete the book,” says Yuvan Krishna, the author. At an age when most children are lost to screens, how did he find the patience — and persistence — to stay with his manuscript through endless edits, rewrites, and publisher notes? He answers, “My mother only allows me to watch TV on the weekends. Or if there is a specifically good show or film, she lets me watch it.” He therefore confesses to finding himself drowning in tales of fantasy and fiction, so much so that he is called a “book addict” by his friends at school.

Barring the fictitious encounters in the book, Yuvan has also flexed his funny bone, weaving in moments meant purely to make his readers laugh. In one such scene, while on the adventure, a giant offers to help, but only in exchange for a good back scratch to soothe an unbearably itchy mosquito bite.

And will his boundless imagination and his flair for weaving in humour find their way into another book? “Yes, I am planning to write a second book. I have some ideas. I might even make this a trilogy,” says Yuvan, concluding with how the ideas seem endless, especially since they are now fuelled by friends at school who keep dreaming up what might fill his next book or the one after that.

‘Elvis: Shadows and the Sword’, priced Rs 245, is published by Notion Press.