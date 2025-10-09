Ekatha's new play explores how borders wound ordinary lives

The idea of using these two regions was deliberate. “Kerala represents both religious harmony and religious excess. Though these are heavy topics — nationalism, identity, suffering — they are reported, debated and over-emphasised. For most people, borders don’t affect everyday life. But the suffering that comes from them is something everyone can relate to,” he explains.

At its core, ‘Birds of Border’ examines human nature under pressure — the choices people make when love and duty collide. “These emotions — suffering and empathy — exist everywhere. At the end of the day, it’s about relationships, how they are made and how people live through them,” shares Rajeev.

The play also celebrates the resilience of modern women, especially in Kerala’s context of growing gender awareness. “This character is very strong because of her background and her belief in humanity and independence,” he notes. The strength of women, in Rajeev’s vision, becomes a mirror to society’s fractured morality.