Festive greetings

The Divine Hampers
Launched during the pandemic in 2020, The Divine Hampers was created to help people stay connected with loved ones when stepping out wasn’t possible. The brand specialises in personalised hampers for every occasion – be it Deepavali, Christmas, birthdays, or anniversaries. This year’s Diwali Amara Collection features 11 thoughtfully curated hampers, priced between Rs 350 and Rs 1,999, with festive essentials such as dry fruits, nuts, incense sticks, diyas, desi snacks, and customised cards tailored to each budget. “We focus on quality, affordability, and service. Each hamper is designed so people can enjoy festive gifting without worrying about the cost,” says Megha Bafna, the founder. Orders are taken from single pieces to bulk requests.
For orders, call 9080800584, or visit the_divine_hampers on Instagram
Darshana’s Home Pastries
For those seeking festive indulgence with a healthy twist, Darshana’s Home Pastries offers the best of both worlds. Founded by home baker Darshana Bokdia, the decade-old venture is known for its eggless and vegetarian desserts — from cakes and fudges to cookies and truffles – all with a shelf life of up to 20 days. Her Deepavali hampers, a six-year tradition, are thoughtfully curated to balance health and taste. Priced between Rs 350 and Rs 1,999, they range from a simple box of Quinoa Almond Rocks to premium assortments with millet cranberry mukhwas, bagel makhana mix, sriracha cashews, and ragi double chocolate cookies. “Whatever you pick for your family from us, we promise it will bring together taste, quality, and presentation,” says Darshana. Pre-orders before October 10 receive a 10% discount on a minimum of five hampers.
For orders, call 9884232222, or visit darshanas_homepastries on Instagram
Mon Chéri
Making its festive debut this Deepavali in Chennai, Mon Chéri brings a fusion of French pastry expertise and Indian flavours. Founded by Girika Mahajan, who trained in New York and ran her pastry business in Singapore, the brand has adapted classic techniques into eggless creations suited to local tastes. The first Diwali Hamper collection features innovative yet approachable treats such as gulab jamun cheesecake, mini tarts in lemon & thyme, mixed berry, and dark chocolate sea salt, shortbread cookies, and date-and-nut loaf cakes, among others. Designed for gifting, mix-and-match hampers start at Rs 350, allowing customers to curate their own festive sets. “I designed this menu to balance familiar flavours with new experiences, bringing what I’ve learned over the years to Chennai,” says Girika. Orders are dispatched within three to five days, depending on scheduling.
For orders, call 8667569535, or visit moncheri_girika on Instagram
Sreevaidhya Organics
Introducing Chennaiites to the world of “clean eating” this Deepavali is Geethalatha M’s Sreevaidhya Organics. Established in 2021 out of a personal path in finding and consuming organic products at a nominal price. “For any small quantity of any organic product, the price was too much. And I have been consuming organic-based recipes for 16 years. So, what I developed [the recipes] for my personal health should be shared with everyone,” says Geethalatha, a retired English language trainer. This festive season, they are offering a box of ragi sweet made with pure ghee, ragi, nuts, and jaggery, a jar of carrot kheer, semiya payasam, and palkova, along with two decorative clay diyas — curating a gift box that blends taste, health, and tradition, at just Rs 675. Geethalatha says, “Each of the ingredients that goes into each sweet has a story to tell because we use locally-sourced ingredients at a fair price.” The entrepreneur’s Deepavali message, this year, is to “Eat clean and stay healthy.”
For orders, call: 9841533982 / 9840504346
Enchanted Bakehouse
For those looking for freshly-baked eggless artisanal bakery goods this Deepavali, Enchanted Bakehouse is your go-to-destination. Founded in 2023, the business model offers eco-friendly and sustainable hampers. This year, they have come up with a list of items in their customisable hamper. Some of the small hampers include Truffle Madness (chocolate truffles — 9 pieces, and truffle box) at Rs 650, Regalia (cracker chocolates — 9 pieces, and premium chocolate box) at Rs 400, Cracker Glow (cracker chocolates — 12 pieces, and premium chocolate box) at Rs 500. A few hamper options also provide option to send a personalised note card. These are Regal Glow (cracker chocolates — 9 pieces, namkeen chilli garlic, namkeen mango achari, motichoor candles — 2, 30 gram milk chocolate nut butter, premium acrylic bag, and personalised note card) at Rs 750. Similar hampers are Party Glow at Rs 950, Amber Glow at Rs 1,500, and Diamond Glow at Rs 1,650. Enchanted treasures ranging from Rs 3,100 for 500+ orders to Rs 3,500 for up to 100 orders, Festive royal from Rs 3,600 for 500+orders to Rs 3,800 for up to 100, Maharani Edit at Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,000, Golden Hour, and Luxe edit are for bulk orders that comprise sweets, savouries, a premium wooden tray, and a personalised note card. Chinmaie Gorla shares her Deepavali message, “This Diwali, Enchanted celebrates the joy of thoughtful gifting — where every bite tells a story of craftsmanship, purity, and care,” she concludes.
For orders, call: 9791145592
