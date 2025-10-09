Festive greetings

Launched during the pandemic in 2020, The Divine Hampers was created to help people stay connected with loved ones when stepping out wasn’t possible. The brand specialises in personalised hampers for every occasion – be it Deepavali, Christmas, birthdays, or anniversaries. This year’s Diwali Amara Collection features 11 thoughtfully curated hampers, priced between Rs 350 and Rs 1,999, with festive essentials such as dry fruits, nuts, incense sticks, diyas, desi snacks, and customised cards tailored to each budget. “We focus on quality, affordability, and service. Each hamper is designed so people can enjoy festive gifting without worrying about the cost,” says Megha Bafna, the founder. Orders are taken from single pieces to bulk requests.

For orders, call 9080800584, or visit the_divine_hampers on Instagram