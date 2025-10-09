Former Anna University V-C stresses on ethics, innovation in education

CHENNAI: DG Vaishnav College celebrated International Teachers’ Day on Wednesday under the theme “Acharya Devo Bhava. The event recognised the invaluable contribution of teachers in nurturing students’ potential and driving institutional growth.

Former Anna University V-C E Balagurusamy, and commissioner (Land Reforms) S Vijayakumar were the chief guests at the event.

Delivering the keynote address, Balagurusamy said “teaching is not just about completing the curriculum but about building character, nurturing ethics, and fostering innovation.” He stressed that success is not measured by wealth or position, but by “the happiness one feels at the end of the day.”

He urged educators to focus on quality of life over standard of life, and reminded them that teachers are moral leaders for youth and the backbone of national development.

Echoing this, Vijayakumar praised Tamil Nadu’s consistent investment in education, highlighting that the state now boasts a Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of over 50%, higher than the national average.

Both speakers called on teachers to instill patriotism, creativity, and ethical values in students, envisioning an India that is globally competitive by 2047. S Santhosh Baboo, principal of the college, commended the faculty for their dedication and detailed the college’s strategic steps in enhancing its research culture.