Iceland’s geothermal expertise could help diversify TN’s clean energy: Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu aims to become the “quality capital of the world,” Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Wednesday, signalling a strategic push to strengthen ties with European partners in advanced manufacturing and clean technologies.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu-EFTA Business Summit in Chennai, Rajaa said while the state has traditionally looked to Swiss precision engineering as a benchmark, it now intends to build its own quality leadership through targeted collaborations. He highlighted shipbuilding and the blue economy as key areas for partnership with Norway, and said Iceland’s geothermal expertise could help diversify Tamil Nadu’s clean energy mix.

Rajaa called for the formation of a working group with clear, time-bound targets to fully leverage the new India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement, which came into effect from October 1. He also said a desk will be set up.

The summit, organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and Guidance Tamil Nadu in partnership with the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce, brought together senior officials and diplomats, including Maya Tissafi, Switzerland’s ambassador to India and Bhutan; Benedikt Höskuldsson, Iceland’s ambassador; Niklaus-Samuel Gugger, member of the Swiss National Council; and Bjorn Iversen, head of Innovation, Norway and Commercial Counsellor at the Royal Norwegian Embassy.