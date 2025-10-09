Wire baskets: Handled with flair

Earlier this year, news of renowned fashion brands monetising on Indian handmade products made headlines. Among them was the humble wire koodai (basket), which has been a household craft for decades, albeit an overlooked one. Often seen hung at the doorsteps of rural homes, they are now stepping into the spotlight as a fashionable, functional, and fiercely sustainable accessory.

This fusion of tradition and luxury not only shines a light on the artisanal skill behind each piece but also sparks a broader conversation about authenticity, cultural heritage, and the future of sustainable fashion. As these baskets move from village doorsteps to global runways, the craftsmen find new hope and recognition, proving that age-old, rooted traditions can thrive in today’s fast-evolving marketplace.

Ahead of Handbag Day (October 10) that honours this accessory as an essential item, CE explores the comeback of koodai and explores the life of wire basket weavers and their take on this adaptation of globalisation by high-end brands.