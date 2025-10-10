Drunk car driver fatally knocks down cyclist, injures three others in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man driving a car, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, created a series of accidents, killing one person and injuring three others.

The suspect has been identified as Udhayakumar of Thiruvanmiyur who runs a biryani shop.

Explaining the sequence of the accidents, the police told TNIE that it was at Muttukadu that Udhayakumar first met with an accident, hitting a two-wheeler, causing minor injuriews to the rider. He then proceeded to Nainarkuppam and fatally hit a cyclist Monish alias Mohan Raj of Sholinganllur.

He died on the spot. Udhayakumar, without stopping, sped to Panaiyur Kuppam around 7 pm where he hit two women, who escaped with slight injuries. “At Panaiyur Kuppam, the public rounded up the vehicle and pulled Udhayakumar out of the car.

The police were alerted and he was handed over to us. He was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that he was in an inebriated state,” a police officer said.

Udhayakumar was then arrested. After an inquiry, he was sent for judicial remand on Thursday.