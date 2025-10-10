Waste incinerator ash from Manali is loaded with toxic heavy metals

CHENNAI: Sparking environmental and health concerns, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has confirmed high levels of toxic heavy metals in the bottom ash of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s 10-tonne-per-day municipal waste incinerator at Manali, revealing contamination levels as high as 360 times the permissible limit.

In its report to the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the TNPCB said the incinerator’s bottom ash contained “heavy metals in concentrations exceeding the prescribed limits under Schedule II of the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016”.

The analysis was conducted at the board’s Advanced Environmental Laboratory (AEL), Chennai, in April 2025. The data show that cadmium levels were in the range of 291.6 to 364.5 mg/kg, which is 364 times the prescribed limit of 1 mg/kg. Similarly, chromium, lead, copper, zinc, and mercury were all in excess quantities by several times.

This corroborates the findings from a civil society fact-finding report released in April this year. That report – titled ‘Waste Incineration: Zero Pollution or Zero Truth?’ – had found cadmium at 19.22 mg/kg (24 times above WHO soil standards), lead at 101.8 mg/kg (1.2 times), and chromium at 116.63 mg/kg (1.2 times) in soil near the ash disposal site.

By comparison, activists say the TNPCB’s internal ash data show cadmium levels over 365 times the permissible limit, making it one of the most severe cases of industrial contamination in Chennai.