38-km ECR stretch turns four-lane road, Chennai-Nagai travel time cut by 2hrs

CHENNAI: Motorists travelling towards Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, and Nagapattinam along the East Coast Road (ECR) can look forward to smoother and faster travel with a saving of up to two hours in travel time as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the four-laning of the 38-km Puducherry–Poondiyankuppam stretch, ending near Cuddalore.

The works, executed at a cost of Rs 1,588 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I, mark another milestone in the ongoing ECR widening project. The travel time between Chennai and Nagapattinam (320km) by car may come down from seven hours to six hours and by bus from nine hours to seven hours, sources said.

With this, 220 km of the 300-km Thiruvanmiyur–Nagapattinam section of the ECR have now been widened into four lanes and made operational, significantly improving road connectivity to Tamil Nadu’s delta and coastal districts.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will dedicate the newly completed sections to the nation on October 13. He will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the 46-km Marakkanam–Puducherry stretch — the final segment of the 300-km ECR widening project, according to official sources.