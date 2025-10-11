Giving a new spin to Khadi

The collection is not just about aesthetics; it tells the story of craft, care, and collaboration. “We first got a small bit of the fabric and were pleasantly surprised. It was finer and lighter than we expected. That challenged our usual design approach, but it was exciting,” Kaveri shares. The lighter weight allowed for playful experimentation with silhouettes, creating pieces that are easy to wear, versatile, and suitable for everyday life. While the designs are contemporary, she emphasises that the collection uses natural fabrics and handwork, the focus is on preserving the integrity of the craft rather than labelling it, or any other collection, as “sustainable” for marketing purposes.

Dye-ing to impress

Colour and texture remain central to the collection. Shades like lilac, tangerine orange, and multiple tones of blue reimagine khadi beyond the traditional palette. Techniques such as Shibori add movement and depth, while future explorations may bring in natural indigo dyes. She adds that the brand’s vision is to make khadi accessible and make its garments as versatile as they can be, comfortably worn at home, at work or to a party.

The collaboration also has an international eye. “Khadi is already globally accepted. With contemporary styling, we can present it to international audiences, particularly at art festivals and biennales where visitors value craft and story,” she says.