Giving a new spin to Khadi

Khadi is perhaps India’s most profound metaphor — a fabric that weaves not just cotton, but conscience. Each thread speaks of self-reliance, patience, and the quiet rhythm of human touch. At KAVERI’s boutique in Chennai, that rhythm flows throughout. Mannequins dressed in hues of blues welcome visitors, standing poised at the entrance, their silhouettes light and fluid. To the left, neatly arranged racks hold the ‘Songs of the Spindle’ collection, a blend of Gandhigram’s authenticity and Kaveri’s easy, modern aesthetic.
The collection was launched at the Chennai store on Wednesday, marking the first step of this collaboration. The event highlighted the brand’s commitment to contemporary khadi, presenting garments that merge traditional craft, vibrant colours, and modern design sensibilities. The space exudes a quiet elegance and serves as a reminder that khadi, often associated with austerity, can also embody a contemporary aesthetic.
“Having worked so much with linen, a sustainable fabric, the idea of working with Gandhigram khadi fit right into the KAVERI ethos,” says designer Kaveri Lalchand, who has built her brand around the beauty of natural materials and timeless silhouettes. “Hand-spun, handcrafted, and consciously-made wardrobes are what we stand for. With this collection, we’ve steered away from the expected silhouettes and colours of khadi. We’ve worked with shades like lilac, tangerine orange, and blue — garments that reinterpret khadi for today’s world.”
‘Songs of the Spindle’ brings together Gandhigram’s seven-decade legacy of craft and Kaveri’s modern design sensibility. The collaboration is aimed to mirror a larger cultural moment, focusing on a shift towards conscious fashion that celebrates both sustainability and style, and introducing the fabric to a new generation of buyers.
The collection is not just about aesthetics; it tells the story of craft, care, and collaboration. “We first got a small bit of the fabric and were pleasantly surprised. It was finer and lighter than we expected. That challenged our usual design approach, but it was exciting,” Kaveri shares. The lighter weight allowed for playful experimentation with silhouettes, creating pieces that are easy to wear, versatile, and suitable for everyday life. While the designs are contemporary, she emphasises that the collection uses natural fabrics and handwork, the focus is on preserving the integrity of the craft rather than labelling it, or any other collection, as “sustainable” for marketing purposes.
Dye-ing to impress
Colour and texture remain central to the collection. Shades like lilac, tangerine orange, and multiple tones of blue reimagine khadi beyond the traditional palette. Techniques such as Shibori add movement and depth, while future explorations may bring in natural indigo dyes. She adds that the brand’s vision is to make khadi accessible and make its garments as versatile as they can be, comfortably worn at home, at work or to a party.
The collaboration also has an international eye. “Khadi is already globally accepted. With contemporary styling, we can present it to international audiences, particularly at art festivals and biennales where visitors value craft and story,” she says.
For visitors in Chennai, the collection is available for a limited period of eight to ten days, featuring 20 distinct concepts, each with several styles and two colour options, amounting to around 60 to 70 pieces. Beyond Chennai, the collection will be prominently showcased at Kaveri’s Fort Kochi store during the Kochi Biennale, where art enthusiasts and international visitors gather, providing an opportunity to present khadi in contemporary, globally appealing designs. This presence at the Biennale is aimed at introducing the fabric to a wider, international audience and highlighting its versatility beyond traditional expectations. The collection will also travel to Kaveri’s Goa store during the Serendipity Arts Festival.
By blending heritage craftsmanship with modern design, Kaveri’s ‘Songs of the Spindle’ collection not only reinvents the fabric but also repositions it for everyday wear, special occasions, and even international audiences. Through thoughtful styling, vibrant colours, and innovative silhouettes, the collection demonstrates that khadi can be both timeless and trend-forward. As it reaches art festivals and global platforms, the collaboration underscores a larger vision: to preserve the integrity of craft while inspiring a new generation to embrace conscious, stylish, and versatile wardrobes.