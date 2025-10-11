Sanitary workers try to petition corporation commissioner, detained

CHENNAI: Hundreds of conservancy workers, who have been demanding regularisation of their employment under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the past 71 days through various modes of protest, were detained when they tried to enter Ripon building on Friday to submit a petition in this regard to GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.

While police sources said around 550 were detained for unlawful assembly, the workers said nearly 800 were detained and taken to community halls in 11 different places in the city. They were released around 8 pm on Friday.

The workers, whose contractual employment with the GCC got terminated in July after the privatisation of solid waste management work in two zones of Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, had launched a protest on August 1.

While GCC said the workers would be given employment by the Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd (of the Ramky group), which has taken the contract for SWM in the two zones, the workers demanded they be instead employed permanently under the corporation as promised earlier by the ruling DMK.

A few hundred workers have joined the private company after it increased the salary (which was earlier significantly lesser than what they were earning under GCC) as per the direction of the Madras High Court. Many others continued to protest.