CBIC probes Chennai Customs after Wintrack harassment claims; suspends broker, sets up task force

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has initiated a vigilance investigation following a factual inquiry report from the Department of Revenue (DoR) into allegations made by private firm Wintrack Inc regarding irregularities at Chennai Customs.

The CBIC, in a post on X, said that the DoR enquiry has found prima facie evidence warranting a detailed vigilance probe. The investigation is expected to be completed within four to six weeks.

To ensure the inquiry remains credible and impartial, the CBIC has immediately relieved the officers identified in the report from their current responsibilities and transferred them out of the jurisdiction.

The report also points to possible cheating and private fraud involving the importer’s own agents and intermediaries. Consequently, the licence of the Customs Broker Agent named in the report has been suspended under Regulation 16 of the Customs Brokers Licensing Regulations, 2018, pending the final outcome of the investigation. Additionally, a police complaint has been filed against the unauthorised intermediaries.

Wintrack Inc, in a post on X, had announced that it would cease its import-export operations in India from October 1, citing “relentless harassment” and retaliation by Customs officials after it allegedly exposed bribery demands.