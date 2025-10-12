CM Stalin inaugurates India’s first international-standard ornamental fish trade centre in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated what is said to be India’s first international-standard ornamental fish trade centre at Kolathur, built at a cost of Rs 53 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Kolathur, long recognised as a hub for ornamental fish breeding and trade, is home to nearly 500 families dependent on this livelihood. Soon after assuming office, Stalin met local fish breeders on June 26, 2021, to discuss their challenges and explore ways to expand the ornamental fish trade to global markets. Following this consultation, the state government announced in its 2021-22 Budget the establishment of a world-class, exclusive ornamental fish trade hub at Kolathur.

Spread over 15,945 sq m, with a built-up area of 11,650 sq m, the three-storey facility houses 188 shops, including five restaurants. During the inaugural event, the CM also handed over allotment orders for shops to fish producers and traders.

The modern market complex includes 185 wholesale and retail outlets, a laboratory, a training hall, a food court and a viewing gallery. It has been designed as a meeting point for breeders, traders and exporters, enabling smoother coordination and marketing of ornamental fish.

Officials said the new trade centre would generate direct and indirect employment for over 1,000 people while helping the Kolathur ornamental fish industry scale up to international standards.

Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anita R Radhakrishnan, HR&CE Minister and CMDA chairman P K Sekarbabu, and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya also participated in the event.