Postgrad student drowns, another goes missing in sea at Besant Nagar beach

CHENNAI: One postgraduate student of the Madras School of Economics died and one more went missing after three students were swept away by strong waves at the Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Saturday morning.

According to police, a group of 14 first-year MA Economics students of MSE had gone to the beach from their hostel in Kotturpuram around 8 am. While bathing, three of them — Kavi Prakash (21) of Dindigul, and Rohit Chandran (20) and Mohammed Adil (20) of Kerala — were dragged deep into the water by strong waves, police said.

Upon alert, beachgoers and fellow students managed to rescue Kavi Prakash and Mohammed Adil, and rushed them to the Government Royapettah Hospital. However, Kavi Prakash was declared brought dead by the doctors, and Mohammed Adil remains critical. Personnel from the fire and rescue station in Thiruvanmiyur have launched a search to trace Rohit Chandran, sources said.

Meanwhile, the body of Kavi Prakash has been sent for postmortem examination. The Kotturpuram police have filed a case and further probe is under way.