Stray dog mauls three-year-old boy playing on road in Chennai

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy sustained severe injuries to his legs and genitals after he was attacked by a stray dog at Nerkundram near Maduravoyal in Chennai on Thursday. The child underwent reconstructive surgery after part of his genitals was damaged in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Egmore. His condition is said to be stable.

The stray dog, suspected to be rabid, was captured immediately by the city corporation staff, and shifted to the civic body’s animal birth control centre in Kannamapet.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the boy was playing near the Jayaram Nagar Main Road junction near his house. Though the child tried to run, the stray dog chased and bit him. Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to his aid and managed to chase the dog away.

He was initially taken to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, but was later shifted to the Egmore ICH for specialised treatment. Corporation sources said that the dog seems to be displaying rabies symptoms.

Monitoring the aggressive dog: Official

However, the rabies symptoms can officially be confirmed only after keeping the animal under observation for a few more days, sources added. “The dog seems to be aggressive, and we are monitoring it.

We have also coordinated with the health department to ensure that the boy is fully vaccinated against rabies,” an official said. Speaking to reporters, the boy’s father said the child was attacked in the knees, legs and genitals.

“He had just stepped out to play after taking a bath when he was attacked by the stray dog,” the man said. Meanwhile, corporation officials have started monitoring the other dogs in the neighbourhood for aggression to keep track of their vaccination status.