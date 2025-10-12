Transwoman among two arrested for extorting men through dating app in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The Valasaravakkam police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a transwoman, for allegedly luring men through a dating app and extorting money from them.

The accused were identified as Aswitha (30) from Valasaravakkam and Dineshkumar (28) of Thiruvarampur, Tiruchy district. A search is on to nab one more accused.

According to police, Aswitha invited Udayakumar (21), a machine operator from Korattur, to her house in Muralikrishna Nagar on October 9 after getting acquainted on Grindr, a dating app. When he realised she was not the person from the profile photo on the app, he attempted to leave. However, Aswitha and her accomplice, Dineshkumar, who was hiding inside the house, allegedly attacked Udayakumar with a knife, snatched his phone, transferred Rs 300 via GPay and threatened to kill him if he disclosed the incident, police said.

Upon Udayakumar’s complaint, police arrested the duo. Investigation revealed that the two, along with another accomplice, had similarly trapped at least other three men through the dating app and extorted money. Police seized Rs 95,640 in cash, 11 mobile phones, a knife, a rolling pin and four two-wheelers from the accused.

As per initial inquiry, there are three prior cases against Aswitha and 15 cases against Dineshkumar. Both were remanded in judicial custody, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the third accused.