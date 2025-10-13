A dancer's retrospective: Poise and pieces worth praise

To fully appreciate the large body of work, creative brilliance, and exceptionalism of the veteran artiste, I reached out to Sukanya Ravindhran, a senior disciple and staff member of Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA, an establishment of Chitra). Sukanya’s own journey in CAPA spans four decades, and over the years, she has been a witness to many musicals being brought to life as a moving sculpture.

When asked to describe one iconic choreography of ‘Padma Shri’ Chitra Visweswaran, she recollected, “My earliest memory goes back to her signature composition Jagadhodharana. The act of putting baby Krishna to sleep appealed to my subconscious me, as an 8-year-old child, that I always looked forward to watching her dancing this piece whenever my mother pulled me to her concerts. Once I joined her dance school, I watched her rehearse the same. This time around my perspective had shifted and I was amazed by the realism she brought just through gestures of rocking the baby to sleep without actually having anything in her hand. And she was doing all this with the frameworks of rhythm and patterns.

As I grew older, when I started doing nattuvangum for her, my perception had gotten deeper and more complex. About this time, I was able to admire how she brought spontaneity and freshness each time to the composition. And then, finally, one day, when she decided to teach it to me, I had jitters. But this is where I attribute her greatness. She comforted me and asked me not to imitate her, but rather make it my own.”