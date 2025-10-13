Surprise in safe hands

The Majors of Minors, founded a decade ago by Deepak and Priyanka, began out of a shared passion for music. “I am a guitarist, and my wife, a singer. We started surprising friends on their birthdays, and word of mouth helped us grow,” Deepak recalls. Their work gradually evolved from musical performances to comprehensive surprise experiences, including yacht celebrations, candlelight dinners, and celebrations in luxury cars. Time and precision are crucial to their approach. “Even a single minute of joy requires hours of preparation,” Deepak says. Their team has innovative solutions for clients who cannot step out, bringing candlelight dinners or musical performances into homes.

Meanwhile, what began as a casual “machan, namba oru business start pannanum” conversation turned into a full-fledged venture for Shahul Ahmed, who launched Surprise Machi in 2016 after leaving his corporate job in Dubai. Approaching the concept with creativity and experimentation, Shahul brainstormed over a hundred ideas during a playful Skype call with a friend, which eventually culminated in his first real event: an anniversary surprise for a friend’s parents. “Even with minimal resources, the happiness of the recipients convinced me this could work,” he recalls.

Certain types of surprises continue to trend in Chennai: Beach proposals, mall flashmobs, candlelight dinners, and conceptualised experiences tailored to individual clients. The planners are also embracing inclusivity, curating celebrations for clients from LGBTQIA+ community, international visitors, and corporate collaborations.