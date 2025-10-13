The moral code attached to attires

The scrutiny of Sai Pallavi’s apparel is because of her celebrity status, and especially because of the public image she has had. Fans who are deeply attached to Sai Pallavi’s on-screen persona and who are dismayed by the slightest revelation that she as a person may be more multidimensional in actuality, only fetishise the simplicity of her appearance in her various roles. This is no less disturbing than fetishising a more glamourous actor, as doing either reduces the individual to their style and presentation. Adding to this is the fact that she has been cast as Sita in a forthcoming blockbuster cinematic production of the Ramayana.

The casting announcement itself drew mixed reactions from movie-goers, and there is no doubt that there is a subtle pressure on the actor to conduct herself in ways that do not displease religious groups at this time. A smiling woman in a bathing suit has been known to, after all. So when Sai Pallavi responded to trolls by stating that the images were not AI-generated — and said to the press that, “My acting and my personal preferences are my rights. It is my freedom to change my appearance in any way I want. No one can interfere with this.” — she was clearly doing so cognizant of all the burdens of the patriarchal gaze on her, and still refusing to be cowed.