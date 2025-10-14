Blueprint to break the underworld

Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, and Haji Mastan are names that may not strike terror in the hearts of today’s youth. But once, in Mumbai, they were enough to silence a room. To whisper them aloud was to invite unease, to feel the invisible chill of a city gripped by fear. They ran an empire built on blood, intimidation, and fear, including the fear of extortion, kidnapping, gunfire and more. It was an era when businessmen quietly shifted their fortunes to safer havens in Gujarat, when a family dinner at an upscale restaurant was a calculated risk, and when even the wealthiest of the wealthy kept their weddings hushed and uncelebrated for too much joy might attract unwanted attention from the underworld.

And then came October of 1998. Starting on the 13th, death came hunting. Over the next fortnight, 12 businessmen were gunned down. Panic seeped through the veins of the city. Deepavali that year was no festival of lights — it was a black Deepavali. Markets fell silent as businessmen mourned their dead and sent a desperate message to the government: the state’s forces have lost control.