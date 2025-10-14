Cut! Rethinking mental health in Tamil cinema

From the confines of his self-made prison, Saji gazed out. Behind the window panes, the caged man asked for help from his younger brother, a fracture appeared in the fortress of masculinity. Later, within the serenity of a therapist’s office, Saji seemed to identify the chains that caged him. As he was held in a stranger’s compassionate embrace, it was a toxic silence that was being shattered for an entire culture to hear.

This scene from the Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights was hailed by critics and audiences alike, including in Tamil Nadu, for its ground-breaking sensitivity. It stands in stark contrast to a film like Anniyan, where a character’s mental health disorder is portrayed as a catalyst for elaborate, vengeful violence. One film presents a health condition, the other, a caricature. This gap between responsible representation and harmful stereotyping defines the journey of mental health portrayals in Indian cinema and Tamil cinema, a journey that is only now beginning to correct its course.

Insights on the portrayal of mental health in Tamil cinema emerged at a recent panel discussion at the Break the Silence Mental Health Art and Short Film Festival – Chennai Edition. This two-day festival was hosted at the British Council, Chennai, and organised by the YRG Foundation in partnership with the British Council, SCARF, Stella Maris College, and Team Training Sideways as collaborative partners.