House site pattas given to 1,600 people in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin presented house site pattas to 1,600 people in the Maduravoyal area on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said the pain of not having a house patta cannot be described. “Without it, one cannot easily obtain an electricity connection or a water supply, nor is it easy to secure a bank loan.

Above all, there is always the fear of being asked to vacate the land at any time. To relieve you from all such worries and hardships, we are here today to distribute these pattas,” he added.

Udhayanidhi also recalled that during the past year alone, as many as 1.4 lakh house site pattas have been issued in Chennai, while 19 lakh pattas have been issued across Tamil Nadu.

Giving a list of welfare schemes being implemented by the government, Udhayanidhi said, “This government will always stand by the people and be your strength. I request that you continue to extend your support to this government.”