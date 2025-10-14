Pallavaram floats in sewage as Rs 102-crore drainage project lies buried

According to councillors from the Pallavaram zone, the Tambaram Corporation grievance centre receives 20-30 complaints every day related to sewage backflow and water contamination. “The system was meant to operate through gravity flow, but only two pumping stations were installed instead of the 10 required to push sewage to the Keelkattalai treatment plant,” said a councillor, pointing out that inadequate pumping has caused reverse flow into homes and streets.

The contamination has reached critical levels in ward 17, where a purified drinking water unit constructed at a cost of `10 lakh through Pallavaram MLA I Karunanidhi’s initiative had to be shut down within a week of its inauguration after residents complained of foul odour. To resolve the issue, councillors and TCMC officials jointly prepared a `102-crore detailed project report to replace the old DI pipelines with cast-iron ones, which have a lifespan of up to 30 years, and to establish additional pumping stations. However, the proposal has remained pending with the corporation.

“Frequent blockages and overflows have become a part of daily life. During the monsoon, sewage floods the streets, forcing residents to wade through it,” said social activist V Santhanam. Another activist, TN Ashokan of Chrompet, said, “Corporation workers only carry out temporary fixes. The administration must consult engineers, allocate special funds, and implement a long-term solution.”

Ashokan further noted that since the corporation reported a `50.61-crore surplus budget this year, it should allocate funds to replace the ageing pipelines without delay.

Councillors and residents have urged the Tambaram Corporation to take up the replacement work on priority to protect public health. Repeated attempts by TNIE to reach Mayor Vasanthakumari for comment went unanswered.