Chennai sanitation workers detained again on 75th day of protest for job regularisation

CHENNAI: Hundreds of sanitation workers were again detained by the police, at seven marriage and community halls across the city on Tuesday, marking 75 days since they began the protest demanding job regularisation under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and opposing the privatisation of solid waste management operations.

The workers had gathered in their respective wards to submit petitions to councillors reiterating their demands.

Speaking to the media, K Bharathi of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, which is spearheading the protest, said, “The workers who are seeking reinstatement and regularisation of employment under GCC are being detained repeatedly.

Today marks the 75th day since the workers have been denied work under the city corporation, where they have worked for over a decade. The government seems to be siding with the private contractor, Ramky.” He also alleged that workers were asked to pay `3,000 for not filing a counter affidavit but have collectively decided not to comply.

LTUC secretary K Suresh said workers from 30 wards in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones were detained when they went to meet their councillors to submit petitions. “Among those detained were also workers from Mayor R Priya’s ward. However, a few councillors, including ward 49 councillor D Elango, ward 62 councillor Jagadeesan, and ward 63 councillor Siva Raajashekaran, and a few others received the petitions,” he said.

Union representatives said that around 400 workers were detained on Tuesday and reaffirmed that the protest would continue until their demands are met.