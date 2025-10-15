The festive elixir for a guilt-free celebration

Deepavali, the festival of lights, is not just about illumination, joy, and sweets; it is also a time when traditional wisdom beautifully intertwines with celebration. One such age-old practice that reflects the blend of festivity and wellness is the consumption of Deepavali marundhu, also known as Deepavali lehyam or legiyam.

In South Indian households, this herbal preparation holds a special place. Before the day begins with an oil bath and indulgence in a feast of sweets and savouries, a spoonful of Deepavali marundhu is given to everyone in the family on an empty stomach. The idea is simple yet profound, preparing the body to handle the rich, oily, and sugary foods that define the day’s celebrations.