Dine for a difference

A short stretch of ocean separates Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, but on the plate, the distance feels far wider. Every meal carries a rhythm, a story, and a sense of place that feels both familiar and startlingly new to Chennai palates. Yet beyond the aromas and textures lies a harsher reality: years of economic turmoil have left many Sri Lankan children hungry and malnourished, with households struggling to put together even three balanced meals a day.
It is this intersection of bold flavours and the cause that sets the stage for a unique dining experience in the city, where food becomes a vehicle for change. Today, Madras Cocktail Company, Chennai’s new speakeasy, will host Dine for a Cause, a one-night-only Sri Lankan culinary takeover curated by Chef Mathangi Kumar in collaboration with Uncle’s Colombo, Sri Lanka’s trendsetting cocktail lounge. Organised by the Serendip Be The Change Foundation, the event pairs island-inspired cuisine with purpose: every rupee raised supports the foundation’s Education Without Hunger programme, which teaches children across Sri Lanka to grow and cook their own organic food, creating sustainable nutrition and empowering families in the face of scarcity.
“Our project doesn’t just feed children; it gives them lifelong skills in sustainable farming and climate resilience,” says Poongkothai Chandrahasan, founder and director of Serendip Be The Change Foundation. Launched in 2022 on Delft Island, the initiative now spans 25 schools across Sri Lanka, reaching 15,000 children. Students and mothers learn to grow vegetables, cook nutritious meals, and make organic fertilisers, with surplus produce sold to supplement school meals with protein-rich ingredients.
Chef Mathangi Kumar, Le Cordon Bleu-trained and founder of various food places in the city, will present a contemporary Sri Lankan menu that reinterprets island classics to match the Indian taste buds. Dishes include Kiri Bath Fritters, Black Chicken Curry Patties, Polos Cutlets, Devilled Butter Prawns, Cauliflower Mallung, and Parippu Bath, with desserts like Sticky Date Cake and Pandan Crepe. “She has elevated these island classics to create a fine dining experience that is both creative and thoughtful, including several vegetarian options,” Poongkothai notes.
Adding to the evening is a cocktail takeover by Uncle’s Colombo. Founder Gehan Fernando says, “Uncle’s is about loud flavours, late nights, and stories shared over drinks. Bringing that energy to Chennai for a cause this meaningful feels special — it’s a celebration of everything we love about Sri Lanka.” Signature cocktails like Perera’s Problem, Aunty Agnes, and Dudley Please will complement the menu’s rich flavours, making the experience both inventive and immersive.
Tickets are priced at Rs 5,000 per person, which includes unlimited servings of nine small plates, two large plates, two desserts, and a signature cocktail. Guests can also shop from Serendip Boutique, featuring handcrafted jewellery by underprivileged Sri Lankan Tamil refugee women, with proceeds supporting the foundation’s nutrition programmes.
Poongkothai describes this edition of Dine for a Cause as “one of our more epic” events. This year’s edition combines Dine for a Cause, Cocktails for a Cause, and Shop for a Cause. With Diwali here, it’s a chance for people to eat, drink, shop, and celebrate — while also bringing light into the lives of underprivileged children.
For foodies, it is an opportunity to explore the strong flavours of Sri Lanka in the intimate setting, while enjoying the vibrant sophistication of a cocktail lounge — all while making a tangible difference in the lives of children across the island.
Dine for a Cause is set to happen today at Madras Cocktail Company on Cathedral Road, with lunch from 12 to 3 pm, dinner from 6 to 9 pm, and a second dinner slot from 9 pm to midnight. Entry only via pre-booking. Message @madco_chennai on Instagram or call Serendip foundation on 9840056530 for booking.