Dine for a difference

A short stretch of ocean separates Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, but on the plate, the distance feels far wider. Every meal carries a rhythm, a story, and a sense of place that feels both familiar and startlingly new to Chennai palates. Yet beyond the aromas and textures lies a harsher reality: years of economic turmoil have left many Sri Lankan children hungry and malnourished, with households struggling to put together even three balanced meals a day.

It is this intersection of bold flavours and the cause that sets the stage for a unique dining experience in the city, where food becomes a vehicle for change. Today, Madras Cocktail Company, Chennai’s new speakeasy, will host Dine for a Cause, a one-night-only Sri Lankan culinary takeover curated by Chef Mathangi Kumar in collaboration with Uncle’s Colombo, Sri Lanka’s trendsetting cocktail lounge. Organised by the Serendip Be The Change Foundation, the event pairs island-inspired cuisine with purpose: every rupee raised supports the foundation’s Education Without Hunger programme, which teaches children across Sri Lanka to grow and cook their own organic food, creating sustainable nutrition and empowering families in the face of scarcity.