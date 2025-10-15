Leader of Hindu outfit arrested for raping 13-year-old girl over two years in Chennai

CHENNAI: The T Nagar All-Women Police on Tuesday arrested Sri Kandan, who heads the Akhil Bharathiya Hindu Mahasabha, on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions. He was booked under the Pocso Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

Police said the child’s aunt allegedly facilitated the contact between the minor and Kandan, following which the girl was allegedly raped over a two-year period at his residence on East Coast Road (ECR). The aunt is said to have introduced her to Kandan and later threatened her to remain silent.

Investigations revealed that the child had been staying with her aunt in Kodambakkam after being sent from Vellore to assist her father.

Following the complaint, police arrested both Kandan and the aunt. Preliminary inquiries suggest the aunt may have introduced other girls to him as well.

The two were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Police said Kandan was previously booked in a separate land-related case. Further investigation is on.