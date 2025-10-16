Get, set, party this Deepavali

Colony Pandigai by The Sunshine House
Two days before Deepavali, when you want to celebrate but the festival hasn’t quite begun, The Sunshine House sets the mood with Colony Pandigai, a day-long community celebration at the Goethe-Institut in Nungambakkam. The idea is simple: to bring people together for a few carefree hours of nostalgia, connection, and colour. “Essentially, the idea behind this event is that John (founder of The Sunshine House) used to live in a colony back in the day, and there were different ways in which people would celebrate...so we wanted to put it together for people to come and celebrate,” says Purple, a representative from The Sunshine House. The day promises vibrant festivities with a kolam competition, poo akka, mehendi akka, Parai aatam, Bharatanatyam performances, and lots of palagarams, creating a colourful, sensory-filled experience. “The whole idea was to have free entry so that people don’t have to spend money to have fun,” she adds.
Colony Pandigai will be held on October 18, 12 noon to 8 pm at Goethe-Institute, Nungambakkam. Open to all.
Disco Diwali by Vivah Viral
Step into the festive spirit early with Disco Diwali, a pre-Deepavali party at Café Noci designed for all age groups. The event welcomes everyone, including families and friends who are away from their hometowns, making it a perfect space to connect, celebrate, and have fun. The venue will buzz with energy, offering a mix of activities and experiences to capture the Deepavali vibe. Guests can enjoy face glitters, nail art, hair tinsels, flowers to accessorise, and sparklers – all adding to the festive mood. The night also features a DJ, dhol, welcome drinks, and a variety of desi food, all included in the cover charge. “People can celebrate it with every age group. Families who live away from their hometown can come and celebrate it here,” says Thavina, co-founder of Vivah Viral.
Disco Diwali will be held on October 17, 8 pm to 1 am at Café Noci, Egmore. Tickets at `500 for entry, plus `500 cover. Bookings are available offline or via BookMyShow, Clubbin, District by Zomato, and KYN.
Diwali Sundowner by Tapskollectiv
Chennai’s house music lovers, get ready for a Deepavali celebration with a twist – Tapskollectiv’s Diwali Sundowner. Curated by DJ Tap, this event merges the festive spirit of Deepavali with the vibes of a sundowner, offering a communal, immersive evening for guests aged 21+. “People can experience a fun night with great music, really good food, drinks, and a Diwali experience,” says DJ Tap. The venue, with 60% of its surroundings in glass, offers stunning city skyline views, letting you catch the one-hour government-permitted fireworks while grooving to afro house and tech house beats. Guests can also enjoy mehendi sessions, ethnic dress code, Deepavali-themed décor, photo booths, and photographers ensuring every memorable moment is captured. This Diwali Sundowner offers five live artistes performing, a special Deepavali shooter menu, and a vibrant festive ambience.
Khaas, Egmore, will open its door at 5 pm for Diwali Sundowner on October 19. Tickets at `1,000 per person, with discounted entries at `750 via the Privilege Nightlife app.
Diwali Celebration by Black Hawk Dance Company
If your idea of Deepavali is dancing till the lights blur, Black Hawk Dance Company’s Diwali Celebration is the place to be. Open to kids and adults, this high-energy evening blends tradition with dance and games for just `299, with walk-in registrations available. The celebration includes various performances and activities. Expect an ethnic walk, thrilling rounds of tug of war, team activities, and fun games that will keep everyone engaged. The stage will also host duet and group performances, leading into a full-blown DJ night celebration where everyone hits the dance floor. As the night draws to a close, the sky will come alive with a spectacular firecracker display and snacks for all. “This Diwali, let’s come together to dance, laugh, and create memories that will light up our hearts,” says John, founder of Blackhawks Dance Company.
Diwali Celebration will be held on October 17 at The Black Hawks Dance Company, Nanganallur. For Tickets, call: 8939610727 or DM @theblackhawksdancecompany
High Noon Dhamaka by Nova Entertainmentz
Get ready for one of the biggest Deepavali noon parties of the year! Nova Entertainmentz is bringing the festive heat early with a high-energy celebration that’s all about music, drinks, and food – the essentials of a perfect Deepavali weekend. The party includes performances by the power duo DJ Key and DJ Stark, promising non-stop beats and a dance floor that won’t cool down. Entry is `600, fully redeemable for food and drinks – just pay at the door, grab your coupon, and join the fun. And here’s the bonus: girls walk in free, and couples on the guest list get free entry till 2 pm. Limited stag entries are available strictly on reservation, so plan ahead.
High Noon Dhamaka will be held on October 17, 12 noon onwards at The Madras Tap Room, Egmore. For reservations, call: 9345735728