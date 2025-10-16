Get, set, party this Deepavali

Colony Pandigai by The Sunshine House

Two days before Deepavali, when you want to celebrate but the festival hasn’t quite begun, The Sunshine House sets the mood with Colony Pandigai, a day-long community celebration at the Goethe-Institut in Nungambakkam. The idea is simple: to bring people together for a few carefree hours of nostalgia, connection, and colour. “Essentially, the idea behind this event is that John (founder of The Sunshine House) used to live in a colony back in the day, and there were different ways in which people would celebrate...so we wanted to put it together for people to come and celebrate,” says Purple, a representative from The Sunshine House. The day promises vibrant festivities with a kolam competition, poo akka, mehendi akka, Parai aatam, Bharatanatyam performances, and lots of palagarams, creating a colourful, sensory-filled experience. “The whole idea was to have free entry so that people don’t have to spend money to have fun,” she adds.

Colony Pandigai will be held on October 18, 12 noon to 8 pm at Goethe-Institute, Nungambakkam. Open to all.