Poondi, Puzhal reservoirs release surplus water ahead of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon expected to mark its onset on Thursday, the Water Resource Department has started releasing around 700 cusecs of surplus water from Poondi reservoir and 200 cusecs from Puzhal lake, in order to maintain the stipulated storage levels.

The decision to release water was made as part of the usual precautionary measures taken up before the monsoon showers. The water let out from Poondi is stored temporarily at the Thamaraipakkam anicut, in order to maintain the levels at 33 feet (Poondi) as per the guidelines. From there, the water will be directed through the upper supply canal to the Chozhavaram lake, which, officials said, is not likely to fill up immediately.

At Puzhal lake, the water levels were at 91% of its full capacity with the current storage at 3.006 tmcft against its total capacity of 3.300 tmcft.

“As per the compendium rule of the WRD, the Poondi reservoir should maintain a level of 33 feet till the end of October. However, the current level has risen to 34.30 feet, exceeding the limit by 1.30 feet. Hence, we decided to release the excess water before the onset of rains,” a senior WRD official told the TNIE.