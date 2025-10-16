The return of Tamil retro jewellery: What’s driving the trend?

Fashion trend cycles often turn like the steady and familiar hands of a well-worn clock. But at the heart of this cycle is a quiet rhythm of nostalgia, for when the noise of fleeting trends grows too loud, there is always a natural pull toward the timeless. Often, this nostalgia draws fashion back to its roots, where it is shaped by cultural memory and not seasonal whims. Tradition here doesn't just resurface. It reclaims its place, reminding wearers that style can be both personal, and a thread that connects generations of ancestry.

This festive and wedding season, nostalgic charm for vintage jewellery is being revived — a trend fueled by an appreciation for simplicity, timeless beauty, and the allure of celebrity style. From attigais and kaasu maalai, to koppu and bullaku, the trend is all-encompassing, celebrating every facet of the vintage aesthetics that has its roots not merely in the glamour of the ’70s and ’80s, but far deeper. It delves into the timeless elegance of Raja Ravi Varma’s late 19th century muses. In almost every portrait of a Tamil woman he painted, including the Lady playing the Swarbat, these jewels glimmer boldly on his subjects.