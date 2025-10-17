Chennai bus shelter tenders questioned as many proposed sites already have shelters

CHENNAI: Though the Greater Chennai Corporation invited tenders in September for the construction of new bus shelters across 24 locations in the city using councillors’ ward development funds, a ground visit by TNIE found at least five of these locations already have sufficient shelters in place. A few of the councillors that TNIE spoke to even said they were unaware of such proposals in their wards.

During a visit to around 17 of these locations proposed for the new shelters, it was found that functional shelters are already in place at several spots, including Vivekananda Illam near the MLA office, Rajaji Salai (Clive Battery), Ibrahim Salai, Tharamani 100 Feet Road, and Cathedral Road near Stella Maris College.

The proposed shelters are to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh - Rs 20 lakh each, with a huge difference in the quoted cost, even for shelters with the same specifications.

Speaking to TNIE, ward 118 councillor Malliga Yuvaraj said she was unaware that a new bus shelter was proposed near Stella Maris College with her ward development funds. She added she had only requested the corporation to improve the pedestrian walkways along the stretch.

“There are already adequate shelters near the college, and the civic body has also recently constructed a 3D-printed bus shelter here. Anything beyond that is unnecessary,” she said.