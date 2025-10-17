Chennai bus shelter tenders questioned as many proposed sites already have shelters

CHENNAI: Though the Greater Chennai Corporation invited tenders in September for the construction of new bus shelters across 24 locations in the city using councillors’ ward development funds, a ground visit by TNIE found at least five of these locations already have sufficient shelters in place. A few of the councillors that TNIE spoke to even said they were unaware of such proposals in their wards.
During a visit to around 17 of these locations proposed for the new shelters, it was found that functional shelters are already in place at several spots, including Vivekananda Illam near the MLA office, Rajaji Salai (Clive Battery), Ibrahim Salai, Tharamani 100 Feet Road, and Cathedral Road near Stella Maris College.
The proposed shelters are to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh - Rs 20 lakh each, with a huge difference in the quoted cost, even for shelters with the same specifications.
Speaking to TNIE, ward 118 councillor Malliga Yuvaraj said she was unaware that a new bus shelter was proposed near Stella Maris College with her ward development funds. She added she had only requested the corporation to improve the pedestrian walkways along the stretch.
“There are already adequate shelters near the college, and the civic body has also recently constructed a 3D-printed bus shelter here. Anything beyond that is unnecessary,” she said.
Similarly, ward 116 councillor ARPM Kamaraj initially said he was unaware of such a project. When pointed out the location specified in the tender document, he replied, “Must be’”, before redirecting the reporter to the contractor for ‘further details’.
The contractor initially said the new shelter is proposed at the entrance of Lady Willingdon High School, replacing the existing one, which he claimed to be in poor condition. However, when told that the current shelter appeared to be in good shape, the contractor contended the new structure is planned as an addition, based on a request from the school authorities.
The document also specified a new shelter at ‘Clive Battery’ where both sides of the stretch already have sufficient bus stops. Ward 60 councillor Azad Z said the proposed shelter will come up opposite to the Customs House, just 100 metres from the existing Clive Battery stop. When asked why another shelter is needed within a kilometre – between Beach Station and Clive Battery stops – the councillor said buses often skip the existing Clive Battery stop near the Royapuram bridge. However, a 3D-printed bus shelter was recently built at Clive Battery, and another between the collector’s office and Customs House – where “no bus stops anyway”.
At Ibrahim Salai, the existing shelter built during the AIADMK regime is set to be replaced. The councillor said its condition has deteriorated, and as the Broadway bus terminus is temporarily shifted, they have to construct a new one. During TNIE’s visit, only three seats at the shelter were found missing, which the councillor said could not be repaired. Similarly, ward 178 councillor S Baskaran said although Tharamani 100 Feet Road already has enough shelters on both sides, their proximity to the traffic signal ‘obstructs the pedestrian pathway’. Hence, a new shelter has been proposed just 50 metres away near St Anthony’s church from the existing one.
Moreover, one tender mentions a proposed bus shelter in ward 142 on CIT Nagar Main Road, though the ward has no such road; the councillor attributed it to a typo. When contacted, ward 141 councillor said the councillor fund for a new shelter on CIT Nagar Main Road was allocated last year, and the shelter has been built recently, but with many roads in the same name in the area, it is unclear which stretch the GCC’s tender refers to.
TNIE’s attempts to contact the superintending engineer of Bus Route Roads department, which floated these tenders, for an explanation were unsuccessful.
V Sivakrishnamurthy, deputy commissioner (Works), was also unavailable for a comment.