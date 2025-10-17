Chennai to host 3-day wind energy trade fair from October 29

CHENNAI: The three-day International Trade Fair and Conference on Wind Energy will be held from October 29 to 31 at the Chennai Trade Centre. This will be the seventh edition of the global event. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Sripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate the trade fair, which aims to showcase the latest technologies and trends in the wind energy sector.

Addressing reporters, Saravanan Manickam, vice chairman of Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), said, “With over 350 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, and an expected footfall of 15,000 visitors, the event will serve as a key platform for policy discussions, innovation sharing, and collaboration among industry players.”

He added India, which is currently ranked fourth in the world in installed wind energy capacity, continues to make rapid progress in renewable energy.

The event will feature exhibitions, technical sessions, and business meetings focusing on sustainable energy solutions, investment opportunities, and the future of wind technology in India.