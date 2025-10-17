NCB seizes 320 kg ganja near Chennai toll plaza; arrests two including truck driver

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said it has seized 320 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore from a truck near Karanodai toll plaza on the outskirts of Chennai and arrested two persons, including the driver.

The suspects have been identified as Abdul Ebrahim (58) of Gerugambakkam in Chennai and M Madhan Babu (29) of Ambattur.

The NCB officials said on October 12, based on specific information, the officers of Chennai Zonal Unit conducted an operation and intercepted a truck having Tamil Nadu registration number near the toll plaza. The vehicle had 150 packets of ganja concealed in a special cavity underneath the false bottom of the vehicle.

The officials said the was ferrying ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Following the arrest of the driver, one more person who arranged fake number plate and fake fast tag for ganja smuggling was arrested.