Transwoman hacked near Kelambakkam; four suspects absconding

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old trans woman was attacked with a sickle by a group outside a commercial complex near Kelambakkam on Wednesday night.

The police said the victim, Mahalakshmi of Perumbakkam, was standing near a commercial complex in Ekattur when another trans woman, Suji from Kannagi Nagar along with her husband Prakash (30) and two others arrived at the spot in an autorickshaw, and attacked her with a sickle. The group allegedly had a long-standing dispute with Mahalakshmi.

Mahalakshmi sustained grievous injuries in the attack. Another trans woman, Ananya, who was with her at the time, managed to flee the spot. Believing Mahalakshmi to be dead, the attackers fled in the auto, the police said.

Mahalakshmi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The Kelambakkam police have registered a case and launched a search for Suji, Prakash, and the two others involved in the assault.