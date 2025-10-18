Festive rush chokes Chennai as 15 lakh people leave city

CHENNAI: Over 15 lakh people have left Chennai over the past few days, travelling to various parts of Tamil Nadu and other states by train, government buses and private omni buses ahead of Deepavali on Monday. This includes a large number of guest workers heading home for both Deepavali and Chhath Puja, which will be celebrated between October 25 and 28.

Around 97 trains departing from Chennai Central and 85 from Chennai Egmore and Tambaram together can accommodate approximately 3.75 lakh passengers per day. Sources said more than 11 lakh passengers are estimated to have travelled by train from Chennai over the past three days, including Friday.

Government buses are estimated to have carried about 3.2 lakh passengers, while private omni buses transported around one lakh commuters on Thursday and Friday. As a result, trains departing from Tambaram and other stations were overcrowded.

Additionally, several thousand people left the city by cars and two-wheelers. With light rain in parts of the city since Friday, key arterial roads — including Poonamallee High Road, Inner Ring Road, OMR, Anna Salai, and GST Road — witnessed massive traffic snarls.