Traffic crawls on major roads in Chennai

CHENNAI: The usually bad weekend traffic turned worse on Friday as people leaving the city for their home towns brought vehicular movement almost to a standstill.

The stretch between Mogappair and Ambattur was heavily congested after schools and offices wound up for the day. Commuters said a 5km stretch between Mogappair West and Ambattur Industrial Estate that normally takes an hour to cover took three hours on Friday, as they had to wait for about 45 minutes at every traffic signal.

A resident of Ayanambakkam said vehicles kept squeezing into already crowded roads, and there were no policemen in sight.

Speaking to TNIE, a traffic police officer from Avadi City Police said, “We have deployed enough personnel to manage these kinds of issues but a sudden increase in traffic volume at certain stretches can cause severe congestion.”