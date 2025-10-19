Tambaram corporationn gears up to tackle monsoon with 20 relief camps

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has stepped up preparations to tackle the northeast monsoon, with 20 relief camps, 10,000 sandbags, and other equipment kept ready to manage possible flooding in low-lying areas.

At a review meeting held at the Pallavaram zonal office, MSME minister TM Anbarasan directed officials to expedite ongoing flood prevention works and ensure completion before the onset of heavy rain. He expressed displeasure over the slow progress, noting only 14 out of 32 identified flood-prone spots had been attended to so far.

According to sources, the minister stressed the need for a long-term strategy to prevent recurring waterlogging and urged officials to coordinate effectively across departments. He also instructed them to desilt stormwater drains maintained by the Public Works Department, remove power cables laid through drains, repair sagging lines, replace damaged poles, and trim tree branches likely to cause power disruptions during storms.