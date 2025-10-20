Women under an invisibility cloak?

On October 10th , Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, a member of the far-right Islamic group known as the Taliban, held a press conference in New Delhi at which no women journalists were present. A second press conference was held two days later, this time with women included, with their absence at the original event being labelled a “technical glitch” owing to short notice. The Taliban is infamous for its draconian practices, and Afghanistan under its control is a place where women’s rights in particular are severely curtailed, with their participation in public life almost non-existent. Even when a devastating earthquake hit the country in September, rules preventing the entry of women aid workers, and preventing skin contact between men and women, led to life-saving assistance being denied to many affected by that disaster.

Here where such laws are not enacted, and where women do appear in public life, outrage against the absence of women journalists at the initial press conference is warranted, but it is also at least a little bit non-reflective. When reading former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s comment that “…the men journalists should have walked out when they found that their women colleagues were excluded (or not invited)”, my immediate thoughts were: Do Indian men notice a lack of women in work scenarios and in public spaces, in general? If they do notice, is it out of prurient interest alone? Do Indian men realise when Indian women are not visible, and do they wonder why? This is a deficiency that is de rigeur in some form or the other here.