Chennai Airport faces delays post-Diwali haze; 15 flights affected

CHENNAI: Chennai International Airport faced operational disruptions on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as post-Deepavali haze caused delay for few flights and a suspected technical glitch resulted in a SpiceJet flight aborting take off.

Heavy smoke from Deepavali fireworks on Monday reduced visibility across the airfield, forcing air-traffic controllers to stagger departures and arrivals. Airport sources said the disruptions affected at least 15 flights, including seven arrivals, leading to delays.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet Boeing 737 was forced to abort take-off early in the morning after the pilot detected a technical snag during the take-off roll. Carrying 74 passengers and five crew members, the aircraft came to a safe halt on the runway, and all on board were deboarded. The plane was later towed to the bay for inspection, while SpiceJet arranged alternative travel for affected passengers.

Airport officials praised the pilot’s prompt response and strict adherence to safety protocols for averting a potentially serious incident.

Despite the operational challenges, passengers arriving on Tuesday were welcomed by a festive 3D digital installation projecting Deepavali-themed visuals and greetings in the arrival hall at the airport.

The large-format display drew the attention of travellers who paused to take photos. Airport authorities said the installation was part of an initiative to blend technology with cultural celebration, aiming to enhance the passenger experience.