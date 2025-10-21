Red alert for north coastal Tamil Nadu, Chennai braces for first threatening spell

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a red and orange alert for parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai, forecasting isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) on Wednesday as the well-marked low-pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression.

The alert will extend into Thursday as the system moves west-northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu–south Andhra Pradesh coasts, prompting an orange alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, where very heavy rain (12–20 cm) is likely.

According to the met office, the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, creating strong moisture convergence along the coastal and delta districts.

"The system is expected to intensify further after crossing near the north Tamil Nadu coast and will bring intense spells of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next two days,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, from the Regional Meteorological Centre here.