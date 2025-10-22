A journey with Ghost of Yotei

Yotei also does a very good job of introducing the melee weapons, where Atsu goes and learns from teachers in the different realms of Ezo. There are several in-game incentives that help gain mastery of these weapons. It’s particularly useful, especially for someone like me, who usually tends to stick to just one type of fight style. The combat experience is a lot more tactical this time around, and it forces you to learn interactions between weapons, throwable objects, armour, and charms a lot more than before. So it doesn’t really matter if you’re absolutely horrible at melee combat as long as you know how to strategically use the right combination of items.

Suckerpunch also clearly understood that what players loved most about the previous games was the scenery. They doubled down on it and have now given us a larger and more varied world. Every one of the Yotei Six occupies a realm/biome — whatever you call it — from windy coasts to the frigid north. It’s gorgeous, expansive, and irresistible, and I did spend a lot of time climbing pointless cliffs to capture images of Atsu against the setting sun.

The game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and it’s a no-brainer if you own the console. There’s hardly any game out there today like this series from Sucker Punch, and it’s so perfectly made for the PS console with several useful gameplay elements based completely on interactions with the touchpad.