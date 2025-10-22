Chembarambakkam water level over 20 ft, 100 cusecs released in Chennai

CHENNAI: In view of the steady rise in inflow following heavy rain in catchment areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) on Tuesday began releasing 100 cusecs of water from the Chembarambakkam lake, one of the main drinking water sources for Chennai and its suburbs.

According to WRD data, the storage level in the lake stood at 2.653 tmcft on Tuesday out of its full capacity of 3.645 tmcft. This marks a major improvement compared to the same period last year, when the storage was 1.378 tmcft.

A senior WRD official told the TNIE, “We are now maintaining water level at 20.2 feet out of 24 feet in the lake. The inflow was 796 cusecs at 6 am on Tuesday, and it has been gradually increasing due to continuous rainfall in upper catchment areas. As part of precautionary measures and to ensure dam safety, we started releasing surplus water early. Depending on the inflow, the release may be increased.”

He said close monitoring is being carried out round-the-clock and alerts have been issued to local authorities in low-lying areas downstream.

As per a release issued from Kancheepuram district administration, people living in villages such as Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiyambedu, Thirueermalai and low lying areas along the Adyar river have been advised to move to safer locations.