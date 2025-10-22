Chennai hospitals treat around 150 firework burn cases during Deepavali celebrations

CHENNAI: Four government medical college hospitals and its affiliated institutions in Chennai reported around 150 firework burn injury cases starting from Deepavali day to the next morning.

The Government Ophthalmic Hospital, Egmore, received 39 cases on Deepavali day. Dr MR Chitra, director, Government Ophthalmic Hospital, said five cases required sutures. Three patients suffered corneal tears, but there may be no threat of losing vision.

Dr A Aravind, Dean, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, said, the hospital received 48 cases from Monday to Tuesday, of which 16 suffered cut injuries and required sutures.

A senior doctor at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital said the hospital received a total 24 cases, of which 6 required admission. Two adults and a boy suffered bone fracture in the hand with injuries, and they required surgery.

Royapettah government hospital received 30 cases, of which 6 required admission. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital received three cases referred from other hospitals. A senior doctor said they were referred for minor procedures.

Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, received four cases of which two required admission for abrasions, doctors said.

From 18 to October 21, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital treated 22 cases. Dr S Soundari, Regional Head, Clinical Services, said three of the patients had serious injuries with one suffering corneal tear and other two closed globe injuries.

Dr Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, said they received 20 patients from Sunday to Tuesday. None of them suffered major injuries.