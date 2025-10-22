Inktober 2025: Here are six South Indian artists who are exploring activism, optimism, and humour

We often hear people say that art begins where words end. Whether it’s the soft whisper of pencil on paper or the glowing touch of a digital pen on screen, every stroke, every colour, and every line brings art to life. It’s easy to forget how much discipline breathes beneath creativity and that’s what Inktober set out to remind us of when Jake Parker first launched it in October 2009. What began as one artist’s personal challenge to ink a little every day soon became a ritual of imagination for thousands around the world.

Sixteen years later, even as Jake himself seems to step back from the fray, the spirit he sparked refuses to fade. Across the world, artists still rise to the call — brushing, sketching, inking through fatigue, and doubt. They find meaning in prompts and they draw not just to improve, but to express, to heal, to joke, and to even help us imagine a better tomorrow.

Here are six such South Indian creators who prove that even when the founder’s pen slows, the ink of the community never runs dry.